Home NATIONAL Trump Says Qatar Dispute Could End Terror
Trump Says Qatar Dispute Could End Terror
NATIONAL
0

Trump Says Qatar Dispute Could End Terror

0
0
donald-trump
now viewing

Trump Says Qatar Dispute Could End Terror

Britain London Bridge Attack
now playing

Neighbors Had Some Suspicions About Zoughba

gettyimages-633345586
now playing

Flynn Turns Over Documents To Senate Panel

ICE AGENTS ARRESTING GENERIC
now playing

Federal Agents Arrest 70 Immigrants In Oklahoma, Texas

Su-27 fighter RUSSIAN JET FIGHTER
now playing

Russia Says Fighter Jet Intercepts US Bomber On Border

shooting-investigation
now playing

Police Seek 3 Suspects After Pregnant Woman Slain

USS GABRIELLE GIFFORDS
now playing

Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords To Be Commissioned In Texas

Michelle Carter’s trial got underway Tuesday in juvenile court in Taunton
now playing

Trial Of Woman Charged In Texting Suicide Case Starts

Kuwaiti Emir Seeks To Mediate Qatar Rift

ROADS AND BRIDGES OVERPASSES
now playing

Trump Infrastructure Push Faces Cold Shoulder From Congress

putin-russian-hacking
now playing

Kremlin Denies Report Of Voting Software Hacking

(AP) – President Donald Trump is backing Saudi Arabia and other Mideast nations in taking what he says is a “hardline” on Qatar, and said perhaps the rift will be “the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism.” He did not say how the Arab blockade might do that.

Trump says on Twitter that it was good to see that his visit to Saudi Arabia was “already paying off.” Trump met with leaders from Arab and Muslim nations there and he says Tuesday that “they said they would take a hard line on funding extremism.” He says that “all reference was pointing to Qatar.”  He tweets: “Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!”

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the region have accused Qatar of funding terror groups and cozying up to Iran. Qatar denies that accusation.  Qatar is home to a large U.S. military base.

Related posts:

  1. Qatar Sports Network Blocked In UAE
  2. Kuwaiti Emir Seeks To Mediate Qatar Rift
  3. Trump Infrastructure Push Faces Cold Shoulder From Congress
  4. Cities Push Back As Trump Aims To Cut Anti-Terrorism Funding
Related Posts
gettyimages-633345586

Flynn Turns Over Documents To Senate Panel

jsalinas 0
Michelle Carter’s trial got underway Tuesday in juvenile court in Taunton

Trial Of Woman Charged In Texting Suicide Case Starts

jsalinas 0
ROADS AND BRIDGES OVERPASSES

Trump Infrastructure Push Faces Cold Shoulder From Congress

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video