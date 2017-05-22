Home WORLD Trump Says ‘Rare Opportunity’ Exists For Peace
Trump Says 'Rare Opportunity' Exists For Peace
Trump Says ‘Rare Opportunity’ Exists For Peace

Trump Says ‘Rare Opportunity’ Exists For Peace

(AP) – President Donald Trump says peace in the Middle East can be achieved only by working together. He says, “there is no other way.”
Trump spoke during a brief airport ceremony after he arrived in Israel on his first visit as president.
Since taking office in January, Trump has been bullish about wanting to help Israelis and Palestinians achieve a peace that so far has been elusive. Trump meets later in the day with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
On Tuesday, Trump sits down with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (mahk-MOOD’ ah-BAHS’).
At the airport, Trump urged both sides to take advantage of the “rare opportunity” that he says currently exists under his administration to bring security, stability and peace to the region and its people.

