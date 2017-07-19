Home NATIONAL Trump Says Senate Needs To Work On Health Care
Trump Says Senate Needs To Work On Health Care
Trump Says Senate Needs To Work On Health Care

Trump Says Senate Needs To Work On Health Care

(AP) – President Donald Trump says senators shouldn’t leave town for August recess unless they act on legislation to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.

Trump also says any Republican senator who opposes starting debate on the legislation is saying they are “fine with Obamacare.”  Trump is commenting at the top of a White House lunch with the Senate GOP caucus one day after Republicans derailed a vote on a repeal-and-replace bill.

Trump and Republicans maintain that the current system is failing and must be replaced. But divisions among Republicans have complicated the task.  Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had delayed the start of the Senate’s August recess by two weeks to give lawmakers time to find consensus on the issue.

