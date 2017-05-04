Home NATIONAL Trump Says Syria Attack ‘crossed a lot of lines’
Trump Says Syria Attack ‘crossed a lot of lines’
Trump Says Syria Attack 'crossed a lot of lines'

DONALD TRUMP AND KING ABDULLA
Trump Says Syria Attack ‘crossed a lot of lines’

(AP) – President Donald Trump says a suspected chemical attack by the Syrian government against civilians “crossed a lot of lines.”  At a joint press conference with Jordan’s King Abdullah II Wednesday, Trump said that his attitude about Syria’s President Bashar Assad and about Syria has “changed very much.”  He repeated his accusations that the Obama administration issued a “blank threat” to the Assad government that using chemical weapons would result in consequences.

Trump says it was “not one of our better days as a country” when the previous administration failed to act on those threats.  He acknowledged that now “I have that responsibility and I will carry it proudly.  “The attack Tuesday in rebel-held northern Idlib is responsible for the deaths of dozens of people, including women and children.

