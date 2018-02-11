Home NATIONAL Trump Says Troops Won’t Shoot Migrants At Border
Trump Says Troops Won’t Shoot Migrants At Border
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump Says Troops Won’t Shoot Migrants At Border

0
0
DONALD TRUMP
now viewing

Trump Says Troops Won’t Shoot Migrants At Border

levee wall
now playing

Texas Firm Scores Contract For Border Wall Through Hidalgo County

alec baldwin
now playing

Alec Baldwin Arrested In NYC For Allegedly Punching Man In Face

DONALD TRUMP AND MIGRANTS
now playing

Soldiers On Border Could Face Decisions On Use Of Force

Maulana Samiul Haq
now playing

Pakistan's 'father of Taliban' Cleric Killed In Knife Attack

Paul Makonda, Regional Commissioner for Dar es Salaam
now playing

Tanzania To Crack Down On Gays; Asks Public For Information

MEDICAL
now playing

Feds Say Heroin, Fentanyl Remain Biggest Drug Threat To US

SYNOGOGUE MEMORIAL SERVICES
now playing

Attacked Congregations Plan Joint Service

DONALD TRUMP SANCTIONS IRAN MOVIE POSTER
now playing

Trump Touts Iran Sanctions On Movie-Style Poster

IMMIGRANT SHELTER IN NEW MEXICO
now playing

Southern New Mexico Churches Eye Expanding Migrant Shelters

POLICE BADGE
now playing

Deputy Dies After Vehicle Overturns In Floodwaters

(AP) -President Donald Trump says if migrants throw rocks at U.S. troops or border patrol officers, they’re not going to be shot, but they’re “going to be arrested for a long period of time.”

Trump had said that he told the U.S. military mobilizing at the southwest border that if U.S. troops face rock-throwing migrants, they should react as though the rocks were “rifles.”   But Trump said at the White House Friday the U.S. won’t be firing on the migrants. Then he added that he hoped that shots wouldn’t be fired.   He says what rock-throwing migrants did to the Mexican military was a “disgrace.” Trump says the U.S. is “not going to stand for” what they did to the Mexican military and police.

President Donald Trump says he plans to sign an order next week that could lead to the large-scale detention of migrants crossing the southern border and bar anyone caught crossing illegally from claiming asylum.  The two legally dubious proposals are his latest election-season barrage against illegal immigration.

Trump also says he told the U.S. military mobilizing at the southwest border that if U.S. troops face rock-throwing migrants, they should react as though the rocks were “rifles.”  He made his comments Thursday at the White House in a rambling, campaign-style speech that was billed as a response to caravans of migrants traveling slowly on foot toward the U.S. border. It comes just days before midterm elections.

Related posts:

  1. More Than 5,000 Troops Deployed To The Border
  2. Operation Faithful Patriot Troops Now Arriving In The Valley
  3. Soldiers On Border Could Face Decisions On Use Of Force
  4. Security Experts Question Border Mission For Military
Related Posts
levee wall

Texas Firm Scores Contract For Border Wall Through Hidalgo County

Tim Sullivan 0
alec baldwin

Alec Baldwin Arrested In NYC For Allegedly Punching Man In Face

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND MIGRANTS

Soldiers On Border Could Face Decisions On Use Of Force

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video