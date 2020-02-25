Trump Says Two SCOTUS Justices Shouldn’t Hear Cases Involving His Administration

Two Supreme Court justices shouldn’t hear any cases involving the Trump Administration.

President Trump ripped into Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor on Twitter Monday and Tuesday in India. Trump said Ginsburg called him a “faker” and blasted Sotomayor for a recent dissenting opinion, saying she looks to “shame people with perhaps a different view.”

Sotomayor dissented late last week in a ruling that allowed the administration’s so-called “public charge” rule to go into effect.