Trump Says US Is Ready To Act Alone On North Korea

(AP) – President Donald Trump says that the United States is prepared to act alone if China does not take a tougher stand against North Korea’s nuclear program.
Trump’s comments in an interview with the Financial Times come just days before he is set to host Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida. The two are expected to discuss a number of issues, including North Korea, trade and territorial disputes in the South China Sea during their meeting on Thursday and Friday.
In the interview posted Sunday on the Financial Times’ website, Trump says trade is the incentive for China to work with the United States.
Still, he says the United States can “totally” handle the situation in North Korea without China’s help.

