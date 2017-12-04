Home NATIONAL Trump Says US, Russia ‘not getting along’
(AP) – President Donald Trump says the U.S. is “not getting along with Russia at all” and relations between the two global powers are at an “all-time low.”

Trump says in a White House news conference that he’s hopeful that he can improve relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin but “we’re going to see what happens.”

The president spoke alongside the secretary-general of NATO shortly after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Putin in Moscow. Tillerson told reporters the two countries have reached a “low point” in relations in the aftermath of a chemical attack in Syria.

