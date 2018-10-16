Home NATIONAL Trump Says Warren Being ‘slammed’ Over DNA Test
(AP) – President Donald Trump says Sen. Elizabeth Warren “is getting slammed” for releasing DNA test results showing she has some Native American ancestry. He says she should apologize.

Trump says Tuesday on Twitter that “she took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American.”  He calls it “phony” and says even the Cherokee Nation denies Warren.

The Massachusetts Democrat and possible 2020 presidential candidate on Monday released DNA test results that genealogists say show she could be anywhere from 1/64th to 1/1024th Native American.

The Cherokee Nation has questioned Warren’s use of a DNA test, saying such exams are useless in determining tribal citizenship.  Trump has long ridiculed Warren’s claim of Native American heritage by calling her “Pocahontas.”

