Trump Says Without Evidence That Dems Are Behind 'caravan'
Trump Says Without Evidence That Dems Are Behind 'caravan'

Trump Says Without Evidence That Dems Are Behind ‘caravan’

(AP) – President Donald Trump is suggesting without evidence that Democrats or their allies are supporting a “caravan” of Central American migrants who are traveling north aiming to enter the United States.

Addressing thousands of supporters at a campaign rally Thursday night in Montana, Trump said immigration is now one of the leading issues in the 2018 midterms, and he accused Democrats of supporting the migrants because they “figure everybody coming in is going to vote Democrat.”

The comments mark the injection of one of Trump’s signature 2016 campaign themes back into national conversation as he looks to boost Republican turnout to maintain their congressional majorities in 2018.  Trump was in Montana to boost GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, who is running against Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

