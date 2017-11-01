Home NATIONAL Trump Schedules News Conference
(AP) – Donald Trump is finally holding a news conference six months after his last one, held when he was plunging into a heated general election campaign with Hillary Clinton.

Nearly six months and a campaign victory later, the president-elect will finally step before reporters again Wednesday to face questions about what role he believes Russia played in the election year hacking of Democratic groups – interference the intelligence community says was intended to help the Republican defeat Clinton. Trump has challenged that assessment.

At a late morning news conference in the Trump Tower lobby, the president-elect is also expected to face questions about how he plans to disentangle himself from his family-owned international real estate development, property management and licensing business.

