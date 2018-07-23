Home NATIONAL Trump Security Adviser Echoes Warning To Iran
Trump Security Adviser Echoes Warning To Iran
NATIONAL
0

Trump Security Adviser Echoes Warning To Iran

0
0
U.S. Ambassador John Bolton
now viewing

Trump Security Adviser Echoes Warning To Iran

KURV – RADIO PARA MI – WEBSLIDER
now playing

Find KURV 710 AM on the new Radio Para Mi App

Screen Shot 2018-07-23 at 2.54.26 PM
now playing

Riley #POTW July 23

fire investigation
now playing

Cause Of Triple-Fatal House Fire Remains Unknown

fatal fire
now playing

4 Bodies Found Among Apartment Fire Ruins

DONALD TRUMP NORTH KOREA
now playing

Trump Denies Report He's Frustrated With North Korea

DUCK BOAT TRAGEDY
now playing

Lawmaker: Changes Must Wait For Investigation

TORONTO SHOOTING
now playing

Girl, 10, And Woman, 18, Dead In Toronto Rampage

SUSPECTED KILLER OF Mark Hausknecht
now playing

Houston Police Release Sketch Of Suspect In Doctor's Killing

prostitution generic pic
now playing

McAllen Prostitution Sting Takes Down 16

BTSB 2018 KURV Slider
now playing

BTSB

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s national security adviser is echoing the combative warning to Iran against deploying any more threatening language toward the U.S.  Ambassador John Bolton says he’s spoken with Trump over the last several days and, “President Trump told me that if Iran does anything at all to the negative, they will pay a price like few countries have ever paid before.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders declines to say whether Trump had consulted with national security aides before sending his all-caps Sunday night tweet that warned Iran might “SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.”  She says: “The president consults with his national security team on a daily basis.”

Related posts:

  1. Israel’s Netanyahu Praises Trump For Iran Stance
  2. Trump Returns To Russia Doubting After A Week Of Walkbacks
  3. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  4. Senate Set To Confirm Wilkie For Veterans Affairs Secretary
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP NORTH KOREA

Trump Denies Report He’s Frustrated With North Korea

jsalinas 0
DUCK BOAT TRAGEDY

Lawmaker: Changes Must Wait For Investigation

jsalinas 0
FQ62ACUORQI6RLSZAGEA5LC7DU

Mystery: Who Bought Websites Implying US Senators ‘For Sale’

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video