Trump Security Adviser Echoes Warning To Iran

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s national security adviser is echoing the combative warning to Iran against deploying any more threatening language toward the U.S. Ambassador John Bolton says he’s spoken with Trump over the last several days and, “President Trump told me that if Iran does anything at all to the negative, they will pay a price like few countries have ever paid before.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders declines to say whether Trump had consulted with national security aides before sending his all-caps Sunday night tweet that warned Iran might “SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.” She says: “The president consults with his national security team on a daily basis.”