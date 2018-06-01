Home TRENDING Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
TRENDING
0

Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years

0
0
636467109324576143-EPA-USA-CALIFORNIA-BORDER-WALL-94377067
now viewing

Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years

15764956_G
now playing

Ducks Shot With Arrows In Suburban Houston Neighborhood

15765014_G
now playing

Ink Shipped To DFW Airport Turns Out To Be Liquid Meth

nigerian couple pay enslaved nanny
now playing

Texas Couple Ordered To Pay Enslaved Nanny $121,000

2157889318001_5703649035001_5703641458001-vs
now playing

Obama To Speak At MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference

3371f0a88b924126809feeacfcc79094-780×628
now playing

East Coast Set For Wickedly Cold Weekend Of Sub-Zero Temps

ap_13031217768_custom-66eeec2d50d54311045e0e4f530b765d3dfc1078-s900-c85
now playing

Latest Revelation Of Trump Action Opens New Avenue In Probe

image
now playing

Trump Says He's 'Like, Really Smart,' 'A Very Stable Genius'

1515223079691
now playing

$450 million Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold In Florida

Dr. Bill Kinsinger
now playing

Colleagues Make Pet Rescue Flight In Honor Of Missing Pilot

Russell Ziemba, 49
now playing

Judge Reduces Bond For Man Arrested At Hotel With Guns

(AP) – The Trump administration has proposed spending $18 billion over 10 years to significantly extend the border wall with Mexico.

The proposal provides one of the most detailed blueprints of how the president hopes to carry out a signature campaign pledge.

A U.S. official with direct knowledge of the matter says Customs and Border Protection is calling for 316 miles (505 kilometers) of additional barrier by September 2027, bringing total coverage to nearly half the border.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the plan has not been made public.

The proposal, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, also calls for 407 miles (651 kilometers) of replacement or secondary fencing.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Had Lawyer Urge Sessions Not To Recuse Self
  2. Trump Moves To Vastly Expand Offshore Drilling
  3. FBI Assisting In Investigation Into Gunshot That Grazed Border Patrol Agent
  4. Mexican Government Denies Tamaulipas Police Vehicles Crossed Into Cameron County
Related Posts
FIRE AND FURY BOOK MICHAEL WOLFF

Sensational Book On Trump Is Top Seller Online

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND STEVE BANNON

Trump Praises Bannon Being ‘dumped’ By Mercers

jsalinas 0
RUSSIAN PROBE RUSSIA INVESTIGATION

Senators Make Criminal Referral Of Dossier Author To DOJ

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video