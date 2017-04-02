Home NATIONAL Trump Seeks An Ally, Or At Least An Ear, In W.Va. Democrat
Trump Seeks An Ally, Or At Least An Ear, In W.Va. Democrat
NATIONAL
0

Trump Seeks An Ally, Or At Least An Ear, In W.Va. Democrat

0
0
0
now viewing

Trump Seeks An Ally, Or At Least An Ear, In W.Va. Democrat

AR-170119950
now playing

The Latest: Etihad To Allow Passengers From Banned Countries

207574
now playing

London Protesters Call For UK To Withdraw Trump Invitation

5894d1cc80a97_image
now playing

Texas Boy Lifts Toilet Lid, Finds Rattlesnake Hiding Inside

Broken Windshield Crime Scene
now playing

6 Kids Injured After SUV Crashes Into Texas Day Care Center

cometpingpongshooting
now playing

Man Fatally Shot By Police After Standoff At Texas Hotel

The global experiment of marijuana legalization
now playing

Alaska's Rejection Of Onsite Pot Use At Stores Gets Murky

62c2674a5a854dbf84eda23d480c3235-780×533
now playing

The Latest: Trump's Nominee For Army Secretary Drops Out

iranian-baby-heart-surgery-1486088732
now playing

Iranian Baby Will Be Allowed Into US For Life-Saving Surgery

gettyimages-492636440
now playing

No Title Perhaps, But Ivanka Trump Is Playing Key Role

161107191121-04-donald-trump-1107-exlarge-169
now playing

On Foreign Policy, Trump Still Speaking Campaign Language

(AP) – President Donald Trump has struck up an unlikely political bond with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

The relationship between the West Virginia coal broker and New York real estate mogul has turned Manchin into one of the Democrats’ best conduits into the new administration. In Manchin, Trump sees the potential for a partner in a Democratic Party that’s all-but-declared war on his agenda.

In Trump, Manchin sees a lifeboat. West Virginia’s only congressional Democrat is a centrist from a state that went overwhelmingly for Trump. He finds himself in the middle of the political hurricane sweeping through Washington.

Furious Democrats are demanding complete resistance to Trump’s agenda from their elected officials. Republicans see Manchin as one of the most vulnerable Democrats in next year’s midterm races.

Related posts:

  1. On Foreign Policy, Trump Still Speaking Campaign Language
  2. Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump ‘scary’
  3. State Says Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked Under Order
  4. No Title Perhaps, But Ivanka Trump Is Playing Key Role
Related Posts
The global experiment of marijuana legalization

Alaska’s Rejection Of Onsite Pot Use At Stores Gets Murky

Danny Castillon 0
62c2674a5a854dbf84eda23d480c3235-780×533

The Latest: Trump’s Nominee For Army Secretary Drops Out

Danny Castillon 0
iranian-baby-heart-surgery-1486088732

Iranian Baby Will Be Allowed Into US For Life-Saving Surgery

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video