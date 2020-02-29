NATIONAL

Trump Seeks High Court Approval To Speed Deportations

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington, at sunset. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments March 2, 2020, to decide whether Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam can be deported without getting to make his asylum case to a federal judge. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — The man slipped into the U.S. and made it just 25 yards from the Mexican border before he was arrested. A seven-month journey from Sri Lanka was over, but now the man would be get to tell an American official why he had fled his homeland to seek asylum in the United States. As a member of Sri Lanka’s Tamil minority, he had been beaten and threatened. But things went quickly awry in his asylum case. Officials rejected his claim and he was designated for rapid deportation. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Monday to decide whether he can be deported without getting to make his case to a federal judge.

