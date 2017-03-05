Home WORLD Trump Seeks Steps From Abbas To Promote Peace With Israel
(AP) – President Donald Trump will seek a series of actions from Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in a White House meeting that U.S. officials believe could lead to a resumption of long-stalled peace talks with Israel.
Officials familiar with planning for Wednesday’s session at the White House say the steps include the Palestinians ending anti-Israel rhetoric, incitement of violence and payments to the families of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails. The meeting is the first face-to-face for Trump and Abbas.
The officials say Trump will use the meeting to recommit the U.S. to helping the Palestinians improve economic conditions. The officials weren’t authorized to publicly preview the talks and demanded anonymity.
They say Trump will reiterate his belief that Israeli settlement construction on land claimed by the Palestinians doesn’t advance peace prospects.

