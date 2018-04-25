Home NATIONAL Trump Seems Likely To Win Travel Ban Case
NATIONAL
TRAVEL BAN
(AP) – President Donald Trump appears likely to win his travel ban case at the Supreme Court.  Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Anthony Kennedy both signaled support for the travel policy in arguments Wednesday at the high court. The ban’s challengers almost certainly need one of those two justices to strike down the ban on travelers from several mostly Muslim countries.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor was the most aggressive questioner of Solicitor General Noel Francisco in his defense of the Trump policy, and the three other liberal justices also raised questions about it.  The court previously voted in December to allow the policy to take full effect. But Wednesday was the first time the justices considered the travel ban in open court.

