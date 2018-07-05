Home NATIONAL Trump Sending Spending Cuts Of Up To $15B To Congress
Trump Sending Spending Cuts Of Up To $15B To Congress
NATIONAL
0

Trump Sending Spending Cuts Of Up To $15B To Congress

0
0
DONALD TRUMP
now viewing

Trump Sending Spending Cuts Of Up To $15B To Congress

SCHOOL THREAT
now playing

Man Arrested After Entering School Brandishing Knife

DONALD TRUMP AND IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
now playing

Trump To Announce Decision On Iran Deal Tomorrow

ken paxton
now playing

Paxton: HHS Should Restore Healthy Texas Women Program Funds

courtgavel
now playing

Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Charges Filed Against Hidalgo County Bailiff

OLIVER NORTH NRA PRES
now playing

Oliver North Set To Become The Next NRA President

C-130 PLANE CRASH IN SAVANNAH GEORGIA 05-02-18
now playing

'It just fell out of the sky': Frantic Calls Followed Crash

TWITTER
now playing

Report: Millions Of Tweets Spread Anti-Semitic Messages

KILAWUEA VOLACANO
now playing

Hawaii Volcano Destroys Dozens Of Homes, Forces Evacuations

PENTAGON AND CAPITAL ON BACKGROUND
now playing

Military Seeks To Limit Congress On Fixing Child Sex Assault

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Man Kills 11-Year-Old Son, Then Self

(AP) – The White House is finalizing a multi-billion roster of proposed spending cuts but is leaving this year’s $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill alone.  GOP aides say the so-called rescissions package is arriving on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

Pressure from party conservatives to increase cuts to as much as $15 billion contributed to a delay from Monday’s original release date.  The project is backed by tea party lawmakers upset by the budget-busting “omnibus” bill.

Last month, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney told lawmakers last month the plan could have totaled $25 billion or so.   Either way, the measure would face a challenging path in Congress, particularly the Senate.  The aides required anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Related posts:

  1. Military Seeks To Limit Congress On Fixing Child Sex Assault
  2. Trump: ’13 Angry Democrats’ On Mueller Team Should Be Wary
  3. Trump Slams Kerry Over Efforts On Iran deal
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP AND IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

Trump To Announce Decision On Iran Deal Tomorrow

jsalinas 0
OLIVER NORTH NRA PRES

Oliver North Set To Become The Next NRA President

jsalinas 0
C-130 PLANE CRASH IN SAVANNAH GEORGIA 05-02-18

‘It just fell out of the sky’: Frantic Calls Followed Crash

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video