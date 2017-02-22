Home WORLD Trump Sends Top Aides To Mexico Amid Deep Strains With US
Trump Sends Top Aides To Mexico Amid Deep Strains With US
WORLD
0

Trump Sends Top Aides To Mexico Amid Deep Strains With US

0
0
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left; Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, right
now viewing

Trump Sends Top Aides To Mexico Amid Deep Strains With US

NASA PLANET EARTH SIZE PLANETS
now playing

7 Earth-Size Worlds Found Orbiting Star; Could Hold Life

23-year-old Tony Moreno
now playing

Man Convicted Of Throwing Baby Son Off Bridge To His Death

Kavon D. McVay
now playing

Man Held In Quadruple Slaying

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
now playing

Russia Military Acknowledges New Branch: Info Warfare Troops

TRANSGENDER BATHROOM
now playing

Official: Trump To Revoke Transgender Bathroom Guidance

PAUL RYAN
now playing

House Speaker Getting Firsthand Look At US-Mexico Border

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE-2
now playing

Sheriff Ends Pact With Feds Over Detention Policy

FATAL SHOOTINGS DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Officials: Man Shot By Deputies After He Kills Wife

CRIME
now playing

Jailer Charged With Smuggling Drugs Into Lockup

shooting
now playing

Officer Found Dead At Law Enforcement Shooting Range

(AP) – President Donald Trump is sending his top diplomat and homeland security chief to Mexico on a fence-mending mission made all the more challenging by the actual fence he wants to build on the southern border.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly will travel to America’s southern neighbor as it anxiously rethinks its relationship with the world’s largest economy.  Relations between the two countries have deteriorated sharply since Trump took office. Trump has insisted that Mexico pay for a border wall and has taken forceful steps on illegal immigration. He also has pledged to overhaul the U.S.-Mexican trade relationship.

Tillerson arrives late Wednesday in Mexico City. Kelly is traveling separately from Guatemala. They plan to meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Related posts:

  1. Trump’s New National Security Adviser A Soldier-Scholar
  2. Mexicans Weigh The Daunting Prospect Of Deportee Camps
  3. US To Increase Number Of Immigrants Targeted For Deportation
  4. Houston Police Chief: No Injuries Amid Gunfire Reports
Related Posts
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Russia Military Acknowledges New Branch: Info Warfare Troops

jsalinas 0
IRAQI SHIIT PUSHING INTO MOSUL

UPDATE: Iraqi Shiite Militias Push To Take Villages West Of Mosul

jsalinas 0
SYRIA MAP

Russia: Syria Safety Zones Need To Be Agreed With Damascus

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video