Trump Shifts Stance On Korea Summit From ‘Off’ To ‘Maybe’

(AP) – President Donald Trump is suggesting the potentially historic North Korean summit he had suddenly called off might be getting back on track.

His sights set on a meeting that has raised hopes for a halt in North Korea’s nuclear weapons development, Trump welcomed the North’s conciliatory response to his Thursday letter withdrawing from the Singapore summit with Kim Jong Un.

Rekindling hopes, Trump said it was even possible the meeting could take place on the originally planned June 12 date. The sweetening tone was just the latest change in a roller-coaster game of brinkmanship.