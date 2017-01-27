Home NATIONAL Trump Signs New Vetting Measures For Immigrants
Trump Signs New Vetting Measures For Immigrants
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump Signs New Vetting Measures For Immigrants

0
0
DONALD TRUMP SIGNING
now viewing

Trump Signs New Vetting Measures For Immigrants

HOUSTON ASTRODOME
now playing

Texas Historical Commission Gives Astrodome Landmark Status

Texas Execution
now playing

Texas Executes Man Convicted Of Killing 2

Texas Execution
now playing

More Delays In Executions As Some States Find Lethal Drugs

CRIME SCENE
now playing

Bodies Of North Texas Sheriff's Deputy, Son Found In Home

GAVEL AND SCALE
now playing

DA: Sacramento Police Legally Killed Mentally Ill Man

STORM DAMAGE GEORGIA SEARCHING FOR TODDLER
now playing

UPDATE: Search Ends For Georgia Toddler Reported Missing After Storm

GM-GENERAL MOTORS
now playing

GM Canada To Move 600 Jobs In Ontario To Mexico

F-35 JET FIGHTER
now playing

Mattis Orders Cost Reviews Of F-35 Fighter, Air Force One

TRUMP AND BRITISH PRIME MINISTER TERESA MAY
now playing

British Leader Says Trump Reaffirmed Support For NATO

UPDATE: Trump Says Britain Easier To Deal With Than EU

(AP) – President Donald Trump has signed an executive action implementing “new vetting measures” that he says are aimed at keeping “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the United States.  Trump says, “We don’t want them here.”

The president says he only wants to admit people to the United States who will support the country. His comments echoed his campaign pledge to implement “extreme vetting” programs, particularly for people coming from countries with ties to terrorism.

The president signed the executive action at the Pentagon, where he met with the joint chiefs of staff and participated in a ceremonial swearing-in for Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Related posts:

  1. British Leader Says Trump Reaffirmed Support For NATO
  2. Trump Orders Border Wall
  3. UPDATE: Trump Says Britain Easier To Deal With Than EU
  4. McCain Says He’ll Resist Efforts To Allow Enhanced Interrogation
Related Posts
Texas Execution

More Delays In Executions As Some States Find Lethal Drugs

jsalinas 0
GAVEL AND SCALE

DA: Sacramento Police Legally Killed Mentally Ill Man

jsalinas 0
STORM DAMAGE GEORGIA SEARCHING FOR TODDLER

UPDATE: Search Ends For Georgia Toddler Reported Missing After Storm

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video