Trump Signs Order On Police Reform, Doesn’t Mention Racism

(AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on policing following weeks of national protests after the death of George Floyd. But in his remarks Tuesday he made no mention of the roiling national debate over racism spawned by police killings of black people. Trump’s order is aimed at encouraging best practices and tracking officers with excessive use-of-force complaints. Democrats and other critics say the order doesn’t go nearly far enough, and the House is preparing more-far-reaching legislation. The Republican Senate also is putting together legislation, but it’s expected to be more in line with Trump’s thinking. Trump says he wants nothing to do with activists’ demands to “defund the police.”