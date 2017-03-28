Home NATIONAL Trump Signs Order Rolling Back Environmental Efforts
Trump Signs Order Rolling Back Environmental Efforts
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump Signs Order Rolling Back Environmental Efforts

0
0
TRUMP SIGNS ENVIRONMENTAL ORDER ROLL BACK
now viewing

Trump Signs Order Rolling Back Environmental Efforts

JENNIFER WILLIAMSON HER SPECIAL NEEDS SON PATTED DOWN AT AIRPORT-2
now playing

Mom Upset About Texas Airport Pat Down Of Special Needs Son

dwi-drinking-and-driving
now playing

McAllen Woman Jailed In Intoxication Hit-And-Run Death

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Former Prison Guard Now A Prison Inmate

white-house
now playing

White House Eyeing $18 Billion List Of Social Program Cuts

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner
now playing

Warner Says White House Not Dispelling Suspicion

Darlene Cates, the mother in ‘Gilbert Grape,’ dies at 69
now playing

Darlene Cates, The Mother In 'Gilbert Grape,' Dies At 69

GERMAN HEIST GOLD COINS TAKEN IN WHEEL BARREL
now playing

German Police: Thieves Stole Huge Gold Coin With Wheelbarrow

USA and Israel
now playing

Lawmakers Back Measures To Protect Israel By Punishing Iran

CIVILIAN CASUALTIES
now playing

Amnesty: Coalition Not Taking Adequate Precautions In Mosul

PAUL RYAN
now playing

Ryan Says Funding Bill Avoids Shutdown Fight

(AP) – President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will roll back many of former President Barack Obama’s efforts to curb global warming. The order is aimed at helping spur American energy jobs.

The president signed the order at the headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency.  Trump says this is “the start of a new era” in energy production.  The order will mandate a review of the Clean Power Plan, which restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants. It will also lift a 14-month-old moratorium on new coal leases on federal lands.

Trump has called global warming a “hoax,” and has repeatedly criticized Obama’s efforts as an attack on American workers and the struggling U.S. coal industry.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Takes Aim At Obama’s Efforts To Curb Global Warming
  2. Trump Signs Legislation Rolling Back Obama-Era Regulations
  3. Veteran Homelessness: Trump’s Budget Could Hurt Efforts
  4. Warner Says White House Not Dispelling Suspicion
Related Posts
white-house

White House Eyeing $18 Billion List Of Social Program Cuts

jsalinas 0
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner

Warner Says White House Not Dispelling Suspicion

jsalinas 0
USA and Israel

Lawmakers Back Measures To Protect Israel By Punishing Iran

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video