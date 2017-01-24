Home NATIONAL Trump Signs Orders To Advance Pipelines
Trump Signs Orders To Advance Pipelines
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump Signs Orders To Advance Pipelines

0
0
keystone pipeline
now viewing

Trump Signs Orders To Advance Pipelines

the rio grande valley map
now playing

Rio Grande Valley Playing Host To State Lawmakers This Week

OSCARS ACADEMY AWARDS
now playing

Seven First-Time Acting Nominees

CANCER RESEARCH
now playing

Dying From Cancer: Where You Live Could Determine Your Fate

Iraq Mosul
now playing

Iraqi PM: Eastern Mosul Is 'fully liberated'

NAFTA-1
now playing

Official: Mexico Could Leave NAFTA If Not Satisfied

PAUL RYAN
now playing

Ryan Disagrees With Trump's Claim On Illegal Votes

Supreme Court Jury Secrecy
now playing

Trump Says He'll Announce Nominee Next Week

EPA environmentla protection agency
now playing

Trump Imposes Media Blackout At EPA

IMMIGRATION
now playing

New Mexico Bill Would Halt Enforcement Of Immigration Laws

police%20lights%20generic
now playing

Chief: Slain Dallas-Area Detective Connected With People

(AP) – President Donald Trump has signed executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.  Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office that the moves on the pipelines will be subject to the terms and conditions being renegotiated by the U.S.  President Barack Obama killed the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in late 2015, saying it would hurt American efforts to reach a global climate change deal.

The pipeline would run from Canada to U.S. refineries in the Gulf Coast. The U.S. government needs to approve the pipeline because it crossed the border.  The Army decided last year to explore alternate routes for the Dakota pipeline after the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters said the pipeline threatened drinking water and Native American cultural sites.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Says He’ll Announce Nominee Next Week
  2. Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump ‘scary’
  3. Official: Mexico Could Leave NAFTA If Not Satisfied
  4. Ryan Disagrees With Trump’s Claim On Illegal Votes
Related Posts
OSCARS ACADEMY AWARDS

Seven First-Time Acting Nominees

jsalinas 0
CANCER RESEARCH

Dying From Cancer: Where You Live Could Determine Your Fate

jsalinas 0
PAUL RYAN

Ryan Disagrees With Trump’s Claim On Illegal Votes

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video