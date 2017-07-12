Home NATIONAL Trump Signs Proclamation Marking Pearl Harbor Day
Trump Signs Proclamation Marking Pearl Harbor Day
NATIONAL
0

Trump Signs Proclamation Marking Pearl Harbor Day

0
0
DONALD TRUMP SIGNS PROCLAMATION
now viewing

Trump Signs Proclamation Marking Pearl Harbor Day

ZIKA VIRUS
now playing

New Local Zika Case Reported In Hidalgo County

SHUTDOWN AVERTED UNITED STATES BUDGE
now playing

House Passes Bill To Avert Government Shutdown

GRAND JURY
now playing

Grand Jury Clears Brownsville Police In Deadly Apartment Shooting

SCHOOL SHOOTING SCHOOL LOCKDOWN SHOOTINE
now playing

Shooter Among Dead In New Mexico School Shooting

gasprices332
now playing

Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Decline This Week

BORDER PATROL IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Border Crossings Start To Rise In Spite Of 'Trump effect'

Pearl Harbor survivor Gilbert Meyer
now playing

Pearl Harbor Survivor Pays Respect To Shipmates

MAMMOGRAM 3D BREAST CANCER STUDIES
now playing

A Better Mammogram? Huge Study Putting 3-D Scans To The Test

Tax Overhaul Ryan
now playing

Ryan Suggests GOP Has Votes To Fund Government

COMPUTER HACKERS
now playing

FBI Chief Says Hacker Targets Can Be Hard To ID

(AP) – President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring Thursday to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.  Trump signed the proclamation at a White House ceremony attended by six veterans of the attack. They engaged in banter with the president during the event.  Trump called the men “heroes” and said, “All American hearts are filled with gratitude for their service, their sacrifice and their presence here today.”

Trump paid a visit to Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor and its memorial to the USS Arizona last month before he departed for his trip to Asia.  The surprise attack by Japan killed more than 2,000 Americans and plunged the U.S. into World War II.

Related posts:

  1. Pearl Harbor Survivor Pays Respect To Shipmates
  2. First Lady Melania Trump In Texas To Visit Harvey Responders
  3. Fourth Suspect Facing Capital Murder Charge In Edinburg Man’s Slaying
  4. Trump To Discuss Renewable Fuel Standard With Senators
Related Posts
SHUTDOWN AVERTED UNITED STATES BUDGE

House Passes Bill To Avert Government Shutdown

jsalinas 0
SCHOOL SHOOTING SCHOOL LOCKDOWN SHOOTINE

Shooter Among Dead In New Mexico School Shooting

jsalinas 0
Pearl Harbor survivor Gilbert Meyer

Pearl Harbor Survivor Pays Respect To Shipmates

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video