Trump Singles Out FBI’s Comey At Reception

(AP) – President Donald Trump is singling out FBI Director James Comey at a reception to thank law enforcement offers and others that helped during his inauguration.

Trump called Comey up to where he was standing to offer a handshake and hug.

He says Comey has “become more famous than me.”

Trump was speaking in the Blue Room of the White House to law enforcement officers and other agency heads who’d helped with Friday’s festivities.

Trump thanked the officials for their work on the inauguration, saying the day was “such a success and such a safety success.”