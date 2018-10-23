Home TEXAS Trump Slams Democrats Over Migrant Caravan
Trump Slams Democrats Over Migrant Caravan
Trump Slams Democrats Over Migrant Caravan

DONALD TRUMP AND CARAVAN
Trump Slams Democrats Over Migrant Caravan

Migrant Caravan Pauses, Honoring Man Who Died

Dangerous Cat 4 Hurricane Willa Closes In On Mexico Coast

Valley Sees Record First-Day Early Voting Turnout

Police Seek Man Who Shot Driver Who Had Kids With Him

Austin Boil-Water Notice Could Last Weeks, Official Says

Teddy #POTW Oct. 23

Hurricane Willa Could Hammer Carolinas

Former Justice O'Connor Diagnosed With Dementia

Utah Shooting Victim Was From Washington State

AP source: Soros Device Had Bomb 'components'

President Trump is pointing the finger at Democrats for the caravan of migrants from Central America making their way towards the US-Mexico border.

The President was campaigning for Republican Senator Ted Cruz at a rally in Houston when he said he believes the Democrats have something to do with the Hondurans and Guatemalans fleeing their countries. Cruz is in a close race with Beto O’Rourke, who the president slammed as a “stone-cold phony”.

Trump also is urging voters to reject the democrats, who he claims want to put “corrupt, power-hungry globalists” in power, which cannot happen. He said he is a nationalist, and although the word hasn’t been viewed positively, it’s what he is.

