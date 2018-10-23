Trump Slams Democrats Over Migrant Caravan

President Trump is pointing the finger at Democrats for the caravan of migrants from Central America making their way towards the US-Mexico border.

The President was campaigning for Republican Senator Ted Cruz at a rally in Houston when he said he believes the Democrats have something to do with the Hondurans and Guatemalans fleeing their countries. Cruz is in a close race with Beto O’Rourke, who the president slammed as a “stone-cold phony”.

Trump also is urging voters to reject the democrats, who he claims want to put “corrupt, power-hungry globalists” in power, which cannot happen. He said he is a nationalist, and although the word hasn’t been viewed positively, it’s what he is.