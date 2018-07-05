Home NATIONAL Trump Slams Kerry Over Efforts On Iran deal
Trump Slams Kerry Over Efforts On Iran deal
NATIONAL
0

Trump Slams Kerry Over Efforts On Iran deal

0
0
1048315965
now viewing

Trump Slams Kerry Over Efforts On Iran deal

U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach
now playing

Trump: '13 Angry Democrats' On Mueller Team Should Be Wary

15256606515060198cMKYzl8u1-700×445
now playing

Pelosi Says House Takeover Will Come From Narrow Victories

688640ec-b95d-42c5-8185-2895624d3fa3-large16x9_Eddyrecall
now playing

Texas Company Recalls Nearly 25 Tons Of Smoked Sausage Items

fd4040ebe93e459d89a77dacd9ac13de
now playing

Chelsea Manning: Insurgent Bid For US Senate Is Genuine

ipanews_fed359e8-4bb0-499e-89ee-995f7a05da1c_1
now playing

Putin Takes Oath Of Office For 4th Term As Russian President

376732Image1
now playing

Syria's Kurds Put IS On Trial With Focus On Reconciliation

1525667885794
now playing

Hawaii Volcano Destroys Dozens Of Homes, Forces Evacuations

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Criminal Charges To Be Read Against Hidalgo County Court Bailiff Monday

hurricane hunter plane-1
now playing

Hurricane Hunter Airplane Tour Kicks Off In McAllen

GAS PUMP
now playing

Gas Station Worker, Doused With Gasoline, Sets Himself Afire

(AP) – President Donald Trump is attacking John Kerry after reports that the former secretary of state has been quietly promoting the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump says on Twitter Monday: “The United States does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal. He was the one that created this MESS in the first place!”

The Boston Globe reported Friday that Kerry, the lead negotiator on the deal for the Obama administration, had been privately meeting with foreign officials to strategize on how to keep the U.S. in the deal. Trump has been highly critical of the pact and has threatened to exit on May 12.

Last week at an event in Dallas, Trump mocked Kerry over a bicycle accident he had three years ago.

Related posts:

  1. Britain Hopes To Address Trump Concerns On Iran Nuclear Deal
  2. Trump: North Korea Summit Plans Set; Drawdown Not On Table
  3. Israeli PM Says Better To Confront Iran Sooner Than Later
  4. Trump: ’13 Angry Democrats’ On Mueller Team Should Be Wary
Related Posts
U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach

Trump: ’13 Angry Democrats’ On Mueller Team Should Be Wary

Roxanne Garcia 0
15256606515060198cMKYzl8u1-700×445

Pelosi Says House Takeover Will Come From Narrow Victories

Roxanne Garcia 0
fd4040ebe93e459d89a77dacd9ac13de

Chelsea Manning: Insurgent Bid For US Senate Is Genuine

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video