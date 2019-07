President Donald Trump looks up during the military flyovers at the Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. The Washington Monument is in the background. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Trump is pushing for unity on this Fourth of July. He spoke at the Lincoln Memorial this afternoon for a “Salute to America.” He celebrated Americans throughout history like abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, aviator Amelia Earhart, senator and astronaut John Glenn and civil rights icon Jackie Robinson.

Trump also cheered on the military. He honored each branch of the military, culminating with flyovers from aircraft from each of the branches.