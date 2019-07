President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, walk on the tarmac upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Friday, July 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The President thinks there’ll be a big spike in military enlistments after his July 4th speech. President Trump gave a speech of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington Thursday, and called Independence Day an occasion to come together as one nation to celebrate America’s history and its heroes in the military.

Trump took some heat after saying the American revolutionary army “took over airports.” Today Trump said he had trouble with his teleprompter during the speech because of the rain.