Trump Spokesman Accuses Democrats Of Delaying Action On Nominees

(AP) — Donald Trump spokesman Sean Spicer says new Cabinet nominees have been subjected to “delay tactic after delay tactic” by Democrats.

At a news conference Thursday, Spicer said partisan politics have delayed confirmation of Elaine Chao as Trump’s transportation secretary, Ben Carson as housing secretary and Nikki Haley as U.N. ambassador.

The incoming White House press secretary says those three “weren’t even on their political hit list” and questions why their nominations are being held up.

Ethics reviews had not been completed on some nominees, slowing the process. Several critical nominees, such as Trump’s defense secretary pick, James Mattis, could be confirmed as soon as Friday.