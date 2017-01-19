Home NATIONAL Trump Spokesman Accuses Democrats Of Delaying Action On Nominees
Trump Spokesman Accuses Democrats Of Delaying Action On Nominees
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump Spokesman Accuses Democrats Of Delaying Action On Nominees

0
0
AP785402146332
now viewing

Trump Spokesman Accuses Democrats Of Delaying Action On Nominees

markeith-loyd
now playing

Man Accused Of Killing Orlando Officer Defiant In Court

TURKEY-SYRIA-IS
now playing

US Bombers Strike Islamic State Camps In Libya

Iran-Nuclear-Deal-Congress-570×320
now playing

Iran Says Not Worried, Has Options If Trump Axes Nuke Deal

ITALY AVALANCE-1
now playing

Buried Hotel Guests Text About Avalanche

DANCE PARTY AND PENCE HOME
now playing

Dance Party Takes To DC Streets To Protest Mike Pence

JEH JOHNSON DHS
now playing

Johnson Says No Specific Threat

RICK PERRY
now playing

UPDATE: Perry Says Climate Is Changing, Partly Man-Made

JAMES HARDEN.-2
now playing

James Harden Gives Fan Present On Her 100th Birthday

HOUSTON FLOOD AND SEWAGE
now playing

Houston Flooding Causes Release Of 1M Gallons Of Wastewater

JUDGE REINHOLD.-2
now playing

Judge Reinhold Pleads No Contest In Dallas Airport Dispute

(AP) — Donald Trump spokesman Sean Spicer says new Cabinet nominees have been subjected to “delay tactic after delay tactic” by Democrats.

At a news conference Thursday, Spicer said partisan politics have delayed confirmation of Elaine Chao as Trump’s transportation secretary, Ben Carson as housing secretary and Nikki Haley as U.N. ambassador.

The incoming White House press secretary says those three “weren’t even on their political hit list” and questions why their nominations are being held up.

Ethics reviews had not been completed on some nominees, slowing the process. Several critical nominees, such as Trump’s defense secretary pick, James Mattis, could be confirmed as soon as Friday.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Described As ‘troubled’ Over Obama Clemency Decision For Manning
  2. Trump Says He Won’t Stop Tweeting
  3. Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump ‘scary’
  4. Trump To Return To Washington Today
Related Posts
markeith-loyd

Man Accused Of Killing Orlando Officer Defiant In Court

jsalinas 0
TURKEY-SYRIA-IS

US Bombers Strike Islamic State Camps In Libya

jsalinas 0
ITALY AVALANCE-1

Buried Hotel Guests Text About Avalanche

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video