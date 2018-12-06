Trump Stuns Koreas By Announcing War Games’ End

(AP) – President Donald Trump has stunned the Korean Peninsula by announcing the stoppage of U.S.-South Korean annual war games that have long been defended as defensive and vital by the allies.

Trump spoke to reporters after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday and essentially took the North Korean line on the military exercises, calling them “provocative.”

The 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed in South Korea.

Trump called the war games “tremendously expensive,” suggested South Korea didn’t contribute enough and said they would be “inappropriate” as the U.S. and North Korea negotiate a new relationship.

A statement from South Korean President Moon Jae-in says the Trump-Kim summit opens a new era of peace and cooperation. The statement did not address Trump’s comments about the drills.

Seoul’s presidential office told the Associated Press that it was trying to discern the exact meaning and intent of Trump’s comments.