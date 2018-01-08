Home NATIONAL Trump Suggest Manafort Treated Worse Than Capone
Trump Suggest Manafort Treated Worse Than Capone
NATIONAL
0

Trump Suggest Manafort Treated Worse Than Capone

0
0
PAUL MANAFORT
now viewing

Trump Suggest Manafort Treated Worse Than Capone

deadly fire fatal fire
now playing

Woman Killed In McAllen House Fire Identified

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

2nd Juvenile Suspect Certified As An Adult In Rio Grande City Teen's Murder

MEXICO MEXICO VIOLENCE
now playing

5 Dead In Raging Shootout Among Fuel Thieves In North Mexico

65-year-old Joseph James Pappas GEORGE BUSH DR KILLER
now playing

Police ID Suspect In Killing Of George H.W. Bush's Doctor

SOUTHWEST KEY DETENTION CENTER Photo Godofredo A. Vasquez, Staff Photographer Houston Chronicle
now playing

Officials Say Detention Center Needs Proper Permits

President Donald Trump during a joint news conference with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of Italy, at the White House in Washington.
now playing

Promoting Voter ID, Trump Says ID Needed To Buy Groceries

AEROMEXICO PLANE CRASH SCENE
now playing

Aeromexico Crash: Stronger Planes Can Mean Fewer Fatalities

AEROMEXICO PLANE CRASH DURANGO
now playing

Illinois Priest Among Survivors Of Mexico Crash

Santa-Fe-school-shooting-9-MGN
now playing

District Accepts Gun Donations After School Shooting

FORT BLISS EL PASO
now playing

Texas Military Base Ready For Immigrant Housing Construction

(AP) – President Donald Trump is invoking one of the nation’s most notorious criminals in venting about the treatment of former campaign chairman Paul Manafort as he begins trial.

Trump, in the midst of an angry tweet storm Wednesday about special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, asked the public “who was treated worse,” 1920s gangster Al Capone or Manafort.  The president called Manafort “a Reagan/Dole darling” and questioned why Manafort was in solitary confinement before being convicted.  Manafort is currently standing federal trial for tax evasion and bank fraud.

Trump suggested that Manafort was being treated worse than Capone, whose first name he spelled incorrectly. Capone, dubbed “Public Enemy Number One,” was convicted of tax evasion.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Criticized For Not Leading Effort To Secure Elections
  2. EU Imports Of US Soybeans Were Rising Before Deal With Trump
Related Posts
President Donald Trump during a joint news conference with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of Italy, at the White House in Washington.

Promoting Voter ID, Trump Says ID Needed To Buy Groceries

jsalinas 0
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hearing at the Senate Judiciary Committee, July 31, 2018

HHS Officials Warned Against Family Separations

jsalinas 0
Presidential Candidate John Kasich Town Hall Meeting With Chuck Grassley

Senators Criticize Border Policies

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video