Home NATIONAL Trump Suggests 2-Phase Immigration Deal For ‘Dreamers’
Trump Suggests 2-Phase Immigration Deal For ‘Dreamers’
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump Suggests 2-Phase Immigration Deal For ‘Dreamers’

0
0
IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANTS
now viewing

Trump Suggests 2-Phase Immigration Deal For ‘Dreamers’

STEVE BANNON
now playing

Steve Bannon Out At Breitbart News

8-liners
now playing

Willacy County Sheriff: More 8-Liner Raids Likely

Screen Shot 2018-01-09 at 2.53.24 PM
now playing

Puppy Trio! POTW 1-09-2018

donald trump
now playing

Trump Pushes Compromise On Immigration

california mud slides 2018
now playing

Six Dead, Six Homes Destroyed

baby and mother holding hand
now playing

New Research Finds Many Infant Deaths Could Be Prevented

old hidalgo county courthouse
now playing

Hidalgo County Now Owns Property Where Old Courthouse Sits

TEACHER HANDCUFFED AT SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
now playing

Teacher Is Handcuffed By Officer At School Board Meeting; See Video

Yair Netanyahu
now playing

Israeli Leader's Son Under Fire Again For Strip Club Banter

Ahed Tamimi
now playing

Case Against Palestinian Teen Spotlights Her Activist Family

(AP) – President Donald Trump is suggesting that an immigration deal could be tackled in two phases – first by taking care of the so-called Dreamers and border security, then by making comprehensive reforms to the immigration system.

Trump on Tuesday held a lengthy meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on immigration.  The president says he would need construction of a border security wall as part of an agreement involving young immigrants, but he says Congress could then pursue a comprehensive immigration overhaul in the second phase.

During a wide-ranging conversation with lawmakers, Trump stressed he needs funding for a border wall and changes to the immigration system.  He has said those are necessary for a deal to protect hundreds of thousands of young people who had been shielded from deportation.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Pushes Compromise On Immigration
  2. Trump Says He Doesn’t Think Winfrey Will Run
  3. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
  4. Mueller Has Expressed Interest In Trump Interview
Related Posts
STEVE BANNON

Steve Bannon Out At Breitbart News

jsalinas 0
8-liners

Willacy County Sheriff: More 8-Liner Raids Likely

jsalinas 0
donald trump

Trump Pushes Compromise On Immigration

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video