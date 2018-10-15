Home NATIONAL Trump Suggests ‘rogue killers’ In Writer Case
Trump Suggests ‘rogue killers’ In Writer Case
Trump Suggests ‘rogue killers’ In Writer Case

(AP) – President Donald Trump is suggesting that “rogue killers” may be responsible for whatever happened to missing Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump told reporters as he departed the White House en route to Florida Monday that he spoke by phone with Saudi Arabia’s King and that “The King firmly denied any knowledge” of the disappearance.

Trump says he doesn’t “want to get” into King Salman’s mind, but says, “it sounded to me like maybe these could have been rogue killers.”  He adds: “We’re going to try getting to the bottom of it very soon, but his was a flat denial.”

Trump’s language was strikingly similar to the language he has used to describe Russian President Vladimir Putin’s denials of election meddling.  Turkish officials say they fear a Saudi hit team killed Khashoggi, who has been missing nearly two weeks.

