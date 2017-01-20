Home NATIONAL Trump Takes Oath Of Office
Trump Takes Oath Of Office
(AP) – Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United States. He’s taken the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol.  The combative billionaire businessman and television celebrity won election in November over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and today he’s leading a profoundly divided country – one that’s split between Americans enthralled and horrified by his victory.  The unorthodox politician and the Republican-controlled Congress are already charting a newly conservative course for the nation. And they’re promising to reverse the work of the 44th president, Barack Obama.

