Trump Takes Office, Vows To Stop ‘American Carnage’

(AP) – President Donald Trump is pledging to empower “America’s forgotten men and women.”

Sworn in during ceremonies Friday, the new president is taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.

In his inaugural address he painted a bleak picture of the America he now leads, declaring as he had throughout the campaign that it is beset by crime, poverty and a lack of bold action.

The billionaire businessman and reality television star promised to stir a “new national pride” and protect America from the “ravages” of countries he says have stolen U.S. jobs.

He declared, “This American carnage stops right here” and promised that the guiding principle of the administration would be “America first.”