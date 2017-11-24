Home NATIONAL Trump Talks Up US Weapons To Coast Guard
Trump Talks Up US Weapons To Coast Guard
NATIONAL
0

Trump Talks Up US Weapons To Coast Guard

0
0
DONALD TRUMP
now viewing

Trump Talks Up US Weapons To Coast Guard

MEXICO MEXICO VIOLENCE
now playing

2 Girls Raped, 12-Year-Old Sister Killed In Northern Mexico

MACY THANKSGIVING PARADE
now playing

Spectacle, Security On Display At Macy's Parade

SHOPPING HOLIDAY SHOPPING
now playing

Retailers Look To Woo Shoppers From Rivals As Amazon Grows

ARGENTINE SUB MISSING
now playing

'Explosion" Raises Fears For Argentine Sub

Pakistan releases US-wanted militant suspect on court order
now playing

Pakistan Releases US-Wanted Militant Suspect On Court Order

MICHAEL FLYNN
now playing

Flynn Breaks With Trump Team On Mueller Probe

ZIMBABWES CELEBRATION
now playing

Zimbabwe Called 'at a moment of change'

EIFFEL TOWER
now playing

Lights Out At Eiffel Tower For Egypt's Victims

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

10-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead While Watching Television

school chairs classroom
now playing

Texas Fires Special Education Director Over Past Allegations

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he tries to make sure that the military equipment the U.S. sells abroad is not quite as good as what the country keeps at home.

Trump tells members of a Coast Guard station in Florida, “I always say, make ours a little bit better. … Keep about 10 percent in the bag.”  That apparently extends to material sold to allies. Trump says, “You never know about an ally. An ally can turn.”  Trump told several dozen men and women at the Riviera Beach station that, “Nobody has the equipment that we have.”

He added that the country’s “doing really well,” pointing to stock market records and his efforts to roll back regulations and beef up the military.  Trump is spending Thanksgiving at his private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Credits Troops, And Himself, For Military Advances
  2. Trump Presents His Report Card, Passes With Flying Colors
  3. Trump Speaks Up For Moore, Warns Against His ‘Liberal’ Rival
  4. President Trump To Call Turkey’s Erdogan On Mideast ‘mess’
Related Posts
MACY THANKSGIVING PARADE

Spectacle, Security On Display At Macy’s Parade

jsalinas 0
SHOPPING HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Retailers Look To Woo Shoppers From Rivals As Amazon Grows

jsalinas 0
MICHAEL FLYNN

Flynn Breaks With Trump Team On Mueller Probe

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video