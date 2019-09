President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to North Carolina. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to North Carolina. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Trump says talks with the Taliban are dead. Talking with reporters at the White House, Trump noted that secret talks with the Taliban and Afghan government officials were set for Camp David. He said he called off the talks after a suicide bomb attack killed a U.S. soldier in Kabul last week.

Trump said he wants to get U.S. forces out of the war-torn country, but only at the right time. More than 14-thousand American forces remain in Afghanistan.