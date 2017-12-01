Home NATIONAL Trump Taps Giuliani For Cybersecurity Duties
Trump Taps Giuliani For Cybersecurity Duties
Trump Taps Giuliani For Cybersecurity Duties

Trump Taps Giuliani For Cybersecurity Duties

Merkel: Europe Must Take On More Global Responsibility

Chargers Moving To LA

More Than 40 Percent Of California Out Of Drought

UPDATE: Fire Official 6 Kids Presumed Dead After Fire

Suspected Airport Gunman Became Increasingly Erratic

Mattis Says He Has No Plans To Reverse Orders On Gays

CIA Pick Says Russian Meddling Is Aggressive Act

Texas Trucking Dispatcher Sentenced To 15 Months In Prison

Corpus Christi: 16 Arrested In Synthetic Marijuana Sting

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Hold Steady

(AP) – Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani finally has a job in the incoming Trump administration.  The president elect’s transition team announced Thursday that Giuliani will lend his expertise on cybersecurity issue facing the private sector. The former mayor is CEO of an international security consulting firm.

Trump is planning to host a series of meetings after he takes office with corporate executives where they can discuss their shared security challenges.  Trump has said that cybersecurity will be a top priority of his administration.  Giuliani had been considered for several cabinet-level positions, including secretary of state, but eventually pulled himself out of running.

