Home NATIONAL Trump Targeting IRS Rule On Churches
Trump Targeting IRS Rule On Churches
NATIONAL
0

Trump Targeting IRS Rule On Churches

0
0
TAX IRS AND CHURCHES
now viewing

Trump Targeting IRS Rule On Churches

mexican military
now playing

Officials Issue Red Alerts For Parts Of Reynosa Amid A New Outbreak Of Violence

MANDATORY VEHICLE INSPECTIONS
now playing

Texas Senate Votes To Eliminate Vehicle Safety Inspections

AIRPORT TERMINAL
now playing

Senator Says Flyers Often Treated Like 'self-loading cargo'

US TROOPS IN IRAQ
now playing

Iraq, US In Talks To Keep American Troop Presence After IS

DONALD TRUMPCARE
now playing

Senate Sends Spending Bill To Trump, Averts

NORTH KOREA SANCTIONS
now playing

House Votes To Sanction North Korea Over Slave Labor

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
now playing

Female Genital Mutilation Bill Flies Through Texas Senate

Texas-state-Capitol2
now playing

Texas Divided On Jailing Delegates To 'convention of states'

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Decline 3 Cents

DALLAS SUBURN SHOOTING
now playing

Dallas Suburb Faces Racial Backlash After Shooting

(AP) – President Donald Trump is signing an executive order that will further weaken enforcement of an IRS rule barring churches and tax-exempt groups from endorsing political candidates.  Trump signed the order at a White House ceremony Thursday marking the National Day of Prayer.

The executive order has disappointed some of Trump’s supporters who were hoping for a more sweeping measure.  The order asks the IRS to use “maximum enforcement discretion” over the regulation, known as the Johnson Amendment, which applies to churches and nonprofits.

Trump noted that “freedom is not a gift from government, freedom is a gift from God.”  And he insisted that no American should be “forced to choose between the dictates of the federal government and the tenants of their faith.”

Related posts:

  1. Iraq, US In Talks To Keep American Troop Presence After IS
  2. Trump To Meet Australian PM On 1st Presidential Trip To NYC
  3. Abbas Says Talks With Trump Positive, If Short On Specifics
  4. Senate Sends Spending Bill To Trump, Averts
Related Posts
AIRPORT TERMINAL

Senator Says Flyers Often Treated Like ‘self-loading cargo’

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMPCARE

Senate Sends Spending Bill To Trump, Averts

jsalinas 0
NORTH KOREA SANCTIONS

House Votes To Sanction North Korea Over Slave Labor

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video