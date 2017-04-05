Home NATIONAL Trump Targeting IRS Rule On Churches
(AP) – President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order targeting a rarely enforced IRS rule that says religious organizations and other non-profits that endorse political candidates risk losing their tax-exempt status.
The order also promises “regulatory relief” for groups with religious objections to the preventive services requirement in the Affordable Care Act. Those requirements include covering birth control and the move could apply to religious groups like the Little Sisters of the Poor, which have moral objections to paying for contraception.
Trump will sign the order as he marks the National Day of Prayer at the White House Thursday. He planned to meet Roman Catholic leaders in the Oval Office before signing the order.

