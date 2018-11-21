Home NATIONAL Trump Team Turns Over Written Answers To Mueller’s Questions
Trump Team Turns Over Written Answers To Mueller’s Questions
NATIONAL
0

Trump Team Turns Over Written Answers To Mueller’s Questions

0
0
merlin_135547254_bb373142-1709-4141-8966-87d7122a4184-articleLarge
now viewing

Trump Team Turns Over Written Answers To Mueller’s Questions

interpol_russia_100_sqligalleryfullscreenimage
now playing

Russia Accepts Result Of Interpol Chief Election

index
now playing

Turkey: Saudi's Slaying Should Not Be Covered Up

MILITARY ON BORDER
now playing

Pentagon Says Troops At US Border To Cost About $210 Million

port-of-brownsville
now playing

Port Of Brownsville Hoping For Steel Mill Announcement Soon

ivanka and donald trump
now playing

President Trump Weighs in on Ivanka Emails

holiday travel thanksgiving Christmas new year’s
now playing

Airport Officials Advising Travelers To Get Early Start

ROMAIN LETTUCE
now playing

CDC Says Romaine Lettuce Is Not Safe To Eat

military on border
now playing

Troops Deployed To Southern Border To Be Home For Christmas

texas democrats
now playing

Campaign 2020 Already On The Texas Horizon

HIT AND RUN-3
now playing

Tow-Truck Driver Killed In Hit-And-Run

(AP) – President Donald Trump has turned over written answers to special counsel Robert Mueller’s questions about his knowledge of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The step comes after months of negotiations over whether and when the president might sit for an interview and is the first time Trump has directly cooperated with the long investigation.
The compromise outcome offers some benefit to both sides. Trump, at least temporarily, averts the threat of an in-person interview, while Mueller secures on-the-record statements whose accuracy the president will be expected to stand by for the duration of the probe.
The responses may also help stave off a potential subpoena fight. They represent the first time the president is known to have described to investigators his knowledge of key moments under scrutiny by prosecutors.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Says No New Punishment For Writer’s Murder
  2. Will Kelly Stay Or Won’t He? Trump Praises, Criticizes Aide
  3. Judge Bars US From Enforcing Trump Asylum Ban
  4. President Trump Weighs in on Ivanka Emails
Related Posts
MILITARY ON BORDER

Pentagon Says Troops At US Border To Cost About $210 Million

jsalinas 0
ivanka and donald trump

President Trump Weighs in on Ivanka Emails

jsalinas 0
holiday travel thanksgiving Christmas new year’s

Airport Officials Advising Travelers To Get Early Start

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video