Trump Tells ‘Dreamers’ To Rest Easy, Targets Criminals

(AP) – President Donald Trump says young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and now in the country illegally can “rest easy.”

In an interview with The Associated Press, Trump says the so-called dreamers will not be targets for deportation under his immigration policies. The president says his administration is not after the dreamers, but after the criminals in the U.S. illegally.

The president also is vowing anew to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. But he’s stopping short of demanding that money for the project be included in a spending bill Congress must pass by the end of next week to keep the government running.

Trump also says he’ll reveal his tax overhaul plan sometime next week.