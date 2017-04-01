Home NATIONAL Trump Tells GOP That Democrats ‘own’ Health Law
Trump Tells GOP That Democrats ‘own’ Health Law
NATIONAL
0

Trump Tells GOP That Democrats ‘own’ Health Law

0
0
Donald Trump
now viewing

Trump Tells GOP That Democrats ‘own’ Health Law

marijuana-joints-being-lit
now playing

Marijuana Advocates To Hand Out Joints At Trump Inauguration

charles-manson-1
now playing

UPDATE: Official: Manson Alive Amid Illness Reports

UPDATE: Israeli Soldier To Be Sentenced On Jan. 15

instanbul-attack-nigh-club-suspect
now playing

UPDATE: Turkey Says It Knows Identity Of Shooter

mike-pence
now playing

Pence Says Trump Will Quickly Work To Undo Obama Policies

obamacare
now playing

Obama Argues For Preserving Health Care Law

shooting-investigation
now playing

Police Say Facebook Postings Feud Led To Gunfire, 4 Wounded

winter-storm-blizzard-weather
now playing

Southern States Bracing For Potential Of Snow, Sleet, Ice

Nahomi Rodriguez san benito mcdonlds disappearance
now playing

Special Law Enforcement Operation Fails To Turn Up Missing San Benito Teen

150305-sepulveda_two
now playing

Corruption Charges Leveled Against Ex-Cameron County Judge

(AP) – Donald Trump is warning Republicans against letting Democrats escape blame for problems with President Barack Obama’s health care law.  The president-elect is making his views known in a series of new tweets and he’s taking aim at the Senate’s Democratic leader, New York’s Chuck Schumer – a top defender of the health overhaul.

Trump has this advice for fellow Republicans: “Don’t let the Schumer clowns out of this web.” And Trump says “massive increases” in health costs will occur this year “and Dems are to blame for the mess.”  Trump also says the law “will fall of its own weight – be careful.”  Trump’s tweeting comes as the new GOP-led Congress begins initial steps toward dismantling Obama’s law.

Related posts:

  1. Obama Argues For Preserving Health Care Law
  2. Pence Says Trump Will Quickly Work To Undo Obama Policies
  3. AMA Asks GOP How It Would Replace ‘Obamacare’
  4. Obama, Pence To Capitol As Health Care Overhaul Fight Begins
Related Posts
marijuana-joints-being-lit

Marijuana Advocates To Hand Out Joints At Trump Inauguration

jsalinas 0
charles-manson-1

UPDATE: Official: Manson Alive Amid Illness Reports

jsalinas 0
mike-pence

Pence Says Trump Will Quickly Work To Undo Obama Policies

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video