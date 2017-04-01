Trump Tells GOP That Democrats ‘own’ Health Law

(AP) – Donald Trump is warning Republicans against letting Democrats escape blame for problems with President Barack Obama’s health care law. The president-elect is making his views known in a series of new tweets and he’s taking aim at the Senate’s Democratic leader, New York’s Chuck Schumer – a top defender of the health overhaul.

Trump has this advice for fellow Republicans: “Don’t let the Schumer clowns out of this web.” And Trump says “massive increases” in health costs will occur this year “and Dems are to blame for the mess.” Trump also says the law “will fall of its own weight – be careful.” Trump’s tweeting comes as the new GOP-led Congress begins initial steps toward dismantling Obama’s law.