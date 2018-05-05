Home TEXAS Trump tells NRA, Elect Republicans To Save Gun Rights
Trump tells NRA, Elect Republicans To Save Gun Rights
TEXAS
Trump tells NRA, Elect Republicans To Save Gun Rights

NRA Meeting Gun Politics
Trump tells NRA, Elect Republicans To Save Gun Rights

(AP) – President Donald Trump is telling members of the National Rifle Association to elect more Republicans to Congress to defend gun rights.

Trump claimed Friday that Democrats want to “outlaw guns” and said if the nation takes that drastic step, it might as well ban all vans and trucks because they are the new weapons for “maniac terrorists.”

Trump sought to rally pro-gun voters at an NRA meeting in Texas to prepare for the 2018 congressional elections, saying. “We’ve got to do great in ’18.” But activists for tighter gun laws are energized by shootings at schools, churches and elsewhere and are also focused on these elections.

