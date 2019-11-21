WORLD

Trump Thanks Khan, Ghani For Helping With Hostages’ Release

By 54 views
0
Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani

(AP) – U.S. President Donald Trump has called Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan and Afghan president Ashraf Ghani to thank them for facilitating the release of an American and an Australian who were held hostage by the Taliban since 2016.

Trump made separate calls Thursday to Khan and Ghani days after the Taliban — in exchange for three top Taliban figures — freed American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks in southern Afghanistan.

According to a government statement, Khan “reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the advancement of Afghan peace and reconciliation process for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.”  In Kabul, Ghani’s office said the Afghan leader briefed Trump on the government’s peace plan and Trump emphasized the need for a peace process owned and inclusive of the Afghan government.

Prosecutors File New Charge In ‘honor killings’ Case

Previous article

Venezuela Students Blocked In Protest March To Military Base

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in WORLD