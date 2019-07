President Donald Trump waves as he walks to the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, as the returns from Williamsburg, Va.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Trump thinks former Vice President Joe Biden will “limp across the line” and win the Democratic presidential nomination.

Speaking at the White House today, Trump said he is paying attention to the large field of Democratic candidates. He again referred to Biden as “Sleepy Joe.” Trump also argued that Biden is “off his game, by a lot.”