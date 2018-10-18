Home NATIONAL Trump Threatens Mexico Over Migrant Caravan
Trump Threatens Mexico Over Migrant Caravan
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump Threatens Mexico Over Migrant Caravan

0
0
image
now viewing

Trump Threatens Mexico Over Migrant Caravan

FACEBOOK WAR ROOM
now playing

Facebook's Election 'war room' Takes Aim At Fake Information

CRIMEA-CRIME-POLITICS-ATTACK
now playing

Data Wiped From Crimea Suspect's Computer

AFGHNISTAN
now playing

Authorities Say Guards Killed 3 Afghan Officials

Jamal Khashoggi
now playing

US Takes Khashoggi Disappearance 'very seriously'

LLANO RIVER FLOODING
now playing

Threat Of More Floods With Rain, Dam Releases

POLICE CRIME SCENE
now playing

Chief: Officer's Shot Grazed Suspect Then Killed Teen

WOMAN LEAVES BOY AT DOORSTEP DOOR CAMERA
now playing

Authorities Find Father Of Boy Left On Doorstep;Watch Video

BORDER WALL RIO GRANDE VALLEY
now playing

Environmentalists File 3rd Lawsuit Over Trump Wall Plans

city_of_mcallen
now playing

McAllen Looks To Loosen Limits On Food Trucks

image
now playing

Kleenex To Rebrand 'Mansize' Tissues After Gender Complaints

(AP) – President Donald Trump is lashing out over a caravan of Central American migrants trying to reach the United States, saying that if Mexico does not stop the effort, he will use the military to “CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER.”

Trump tweeted Thursday that he wanted “Mexico to stop this onslaught.” He also appeared to threaten a revamped trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Trump did not detail his military threat. Earlier this year, some National Guard members were deployed to the border on a limited mission that does not include contact with migrants.

More than 2,000 Hondurans are in a migrant caravan trying to reach the United States.

Mexico’s government says migrants with proper documents can enter and those who don’t either have to apply for refugee status or face deportation.

Related posts:

  1. Mexico Says No Special Treatment For Caravan
  2. Food, Water, Ride: Guatemalans Aid Honduran Caravan Migrants
  3. U.S., Mexico Crack Down On Powerful Drug Cartel
  4. Residents Return To Devastated Mexico Beach
Related Posts
FACEBOOK WAR ROOM

Facebook’s Election ‘war room’ Takes Aim At Fake Information

jsalinas 0
Jamal Khashoggi

US Takes Khashoggi Disappearance ‘very seriously’

jsalinas 0
city_of_mcallen

McAllen Looks To Loosen Limits On Food Trucks

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video