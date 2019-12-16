NATIONAL

Trump Threatens To Bypass Commission On Presidential Debates

President Donald Trump makes the thumbs up sign as he exits a motorcade to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, en route to Philadelphia to attend the Army-Navy football game. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP) – President Donald Trump is making clear that he intends to participate in at least three general election debates. But he is threatening to sidestep the nonprofit group charged with running them. Trump is complaining, without evidence, that the Commission on Presidential Debates is “stacked with Trump Haters & Never Trumpers.” Trump tweeted that his record “is so good” that “perhaps I would consider more than 3 debates.” In a statement, the commission said it has conducted 30 general election presidential and vice presidential debates since 1988 and that its record “is one of fairness, balance and non-partisanship.”

